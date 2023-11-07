Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NIO Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

