Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

