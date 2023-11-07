Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

