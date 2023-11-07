Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

