Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

