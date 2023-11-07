Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.47.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

