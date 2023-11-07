Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.