Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 390.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

