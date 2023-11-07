Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $407.95 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.