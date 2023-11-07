Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 233.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 947.42%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

