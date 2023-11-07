Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

