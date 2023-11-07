Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

