Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $368.09 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.88 and a 200 day moving average of $352.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

