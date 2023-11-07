Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Despegar.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.50 million. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Despegar.com Stock Performance
NYSE DESP opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $465.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DESP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
