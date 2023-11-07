Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.