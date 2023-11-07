DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. DHT shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1,341,259 shares.

The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. DHT’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

