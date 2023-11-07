Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $999,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock remained flat at $159.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,966. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

