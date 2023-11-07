Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $21.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

