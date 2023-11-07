Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.