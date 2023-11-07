Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,086,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,416,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 280,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

