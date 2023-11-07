Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $135.66.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

