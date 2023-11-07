Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

DFEM stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,783. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

