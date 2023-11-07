Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

