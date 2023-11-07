Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

