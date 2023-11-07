Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

