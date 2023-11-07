Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.3% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 367,037 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

