Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Draganfly to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

