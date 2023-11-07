Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUOT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

