DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

DD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 763,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

