DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %
DD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 763,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
