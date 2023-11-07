DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,113. The company has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 30.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 79.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 269.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

