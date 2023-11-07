Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 190.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Credit

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.