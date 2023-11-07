Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Eagle Point Income Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

