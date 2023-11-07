Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

