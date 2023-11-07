Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.94.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

