Earnest Partners LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,603 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of The Hackett Group worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

