Earnest Partners LLC Has $14.01 Million Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,557 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.60% of TechTarget worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $7,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

TechTarget stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $724.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

