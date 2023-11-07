Earnest Partners LLC Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,223 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 704,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after buying an additional 466,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

