Earnest Partners LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5,537.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 51.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,188,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,526,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.