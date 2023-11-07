Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

