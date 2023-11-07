Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 31,098 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 39.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 298,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.