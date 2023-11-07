Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 3,772 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.42.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $487.49 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $564.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

