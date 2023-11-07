Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,467 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIC opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

