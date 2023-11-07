Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,853 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.57% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,595,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 74,376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $724.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

