Earnest Partners LLC Sells 35,217 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWN opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.