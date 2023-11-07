Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $204,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

