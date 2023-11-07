EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,355 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 582,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332,437 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFHT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.