EHang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 467% compared to the average daily volume of 1,911 put options.

EHang Stock Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:EH traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,472. EHang has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 617.93% and a negative return on equity of 264.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHang

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.