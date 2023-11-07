Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

