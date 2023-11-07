Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 1,095,161 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $562,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.