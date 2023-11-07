Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.